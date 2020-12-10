Swift (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT is surprising fans once again with the unexpected release of her ninth studio album, "evermore," set to drop at midnight (ET). SWIFT made an appearance on "Good Morning AMERICA" and also took to her social media pages this morning to alert her fans to the new music, as well as an accompanying video for album track "willow," also releasing at midnight.

The album is an extension of SWIFT's eighth studio album, "folklore," which she also unexpectedly released to fans this past JULY (NET NEWS 7/23). This "sister album" contains 15 tracks, and two bonus tracks on the deluxe, physical edition.

SWIFT wrote on INSTAGRAM, "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn around and go back, or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.

"I've never done this before," she continued. "In the past, I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with 'folklore.' In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning." Read her full statement here.

SWIFT also made another post explaining that the surprise comes just ahead of her 31st birthday, on DECEMBER 13th. "Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she wrote. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays, and so this time I thought I would give you something." Read her full post here.

SWIFT also confirmed that "folklore" collaborators AARON DESSNER, JACK ANTONOFF, WILLIAM BOWERY (later revealed as SWIFT's boyfriend, actor JOE ALWYN) and JUSTIN VERNON also worked on "evermore," as well as some "new (and longtime) friends" she did not identify. The album's track listing reveals guest appearances from HAIM, THE NATIONAL and BON IVER.

