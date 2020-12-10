Tolliver

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has signed Country songwriter/singer/rapper AUSTIN TOLLIVER to its roster. TOLLIVER, a LOUISIANA native, is the son of NFL/CFL’s BILLY JOE TOLLIVER and moved to NASHVILLE in 2015 to pursue a music career after excelling in sports at NEW MEXICO STATE UNIVERSITY and TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY. His debut single, "Tip My Hat," will release this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th. Watch the lyric video here.

“AUSTIN's enthusiasm and unique sound make him a perfect fit with our roster,” Country AVERAGE JOES VP/A&R FORREST LATTA. “His unrelenting drive and positivity, coupled with his talent, position him for success. We're excited to be a part of taking his career to the next level.”

"I'm pumped to join the team at AVERAGE JOES and have my first single released right away," said TOLLIVER. "'Tip My Hat' is such a badass song. It's got the vibe of the old west. It's the perfect example of what 'outlaw' is to me."

