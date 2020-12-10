$200K raised

ENTERCOM's WDOK AC (STAR 102)/CLEVELAND raises over $200,000 during the 18th annual “2020 RAINBOW RADIOTHON” to benefit UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS (UH) RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. The fundraiser was hosted by STAR 102 morning show co-hosts JEN TOOHEY and TIM RICHARDS. Since 2003 STAR 102’s RADIOTHON has contributed $4.7 million.

“We’re proud to support UH RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and its mission to make miracles happen for children and families every day,” said ENTERCOM/CLEVELAND, SVP/MM TOM HERSCHEL. “I am so thankful for everyone who made this RADIOTHON successful, including JEN and TIM, the ENTERCOM CLEVELAND staff and the hospital team. I am so grateful for the incredible generosity of our listeners.”

With more than 1-million patient visits per year, UH RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL provides nationally recognized pediatric care close to home. The money raised from the “RAINBOW RADIOTHON” helps advance the personalized care the hospital can provide to its young patients.

