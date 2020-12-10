Bones

PREMIERE NETWORKS nationally syndicated "The BOBBY BONES Show" is getting its first live morning show affiliate in CANADA on BELL MEDIA CIMX (PURE COUNTRY 89)/WINDSOR, ON-DETROIT. The station, which recently flipped to the Country format (NET NEWS 11/19) will air the show weekday mornings from 6-10a (ET), beginning MONDAY, DECEMBER 14th. The show already airs tape delayed in evenings on a number of BELL's "PURE COUNTRY" branded stations across CANADA via PREMIERE NETWORKS’ partnership with Canadian content syndication group ORBYT MEDIA.

“PURE COUNTRY 89 is thrilled that 'The BOBBY BONES Show' will be joining our WINDSOR-ESSEX community every morning, bringing his passion for Country music with a ton of fun, energy, and excitement for Country music radio and its artists,” said BELL MEDIA GM/Radio and TV – SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO JENNIFER McLELLAN.

“The PURE COUNTRY brand has become the premier Country music brand in CANADA,” said Head of Radio Content/Strategy/iHEARTRADIO ROB FARINA. “We’re so excited to be the first international market to feature 'The BOBBY BONES Show' on morning radio.”

“My focus is always to do a really compelling show,” said BONES. “I’m so excited that we’re ending the year expanding our morning show reach in CANADA and I look forward to hanging out with our new friends every morning.”

