300 ENTERTAINMENT announced TODAY (12/10) the appointment of ROB STEVENSON as their NEW YORK-based partner to provide guidance and supervision in fostering the growth of the company alongside his former mentor, Co-Founder, and CEO KEVIN LILES.

He will assume an active role in top-tier affairs at 300 and will be overseeing a number of high-priority growth projects including new initiatives in distribution, publishing, and consumer engagement.

STEVENSON, an xpereinced A&R executive and creative director is returning to his roots, working alongside KEVIN LILES and much of the team he started with at ISLAND DEF JAM MUSIC GROUP, where he spent five years under 300 ENTERTAINMENT Co-Founder and YOUTUBE's Global Head of Music, LYOR COHEN.

STEVENSON said, “I’m excited to write this next chapter of my career with the team that helped me begin my journey in the music business. In so many ways this doesn’t feel like a new job, but a return home. I’m looking forward to working with KEVIN and the 300 team to craft a modern definition of what a record label is, and how best to support artists, today."

Kevin Liles added, "Rob and I share a very clear vision of an artist and digital first company. His experience, leadership, and love for music makes him a perfect fit amongst our senior leadership team. As partner, he will work directly with me at creating the next chapter in the book of 300."

