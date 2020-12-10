STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP MONROE, LA made the All-Christmas Music switch at 10a local time on NOVEMBER 21st on its AC KZRZ (SUNNY 98.3). The flip coincided with the "16th Annual Santa Stop" with stations KZRZ (SUNNY 98.3) and Country KMYY (92.3 THE WOLF) participating.

Due to COVID-19, the stations conducted a drive-through "Santa Stop" this year with gloves, masks and social distancing. It's estimated that more than 1,000 vehicles and nearly 5,000 kids and their parents drove through and took pictures with SANTA and MRS. CLAUS during the four-hour celebration.

OM DOUG DANIELS said, "Thanks to our entire SMG/MONROE team who thought out-of-the-box to make it possible for SANTA to meet and greet the children of Northeast LOUISIANA to kick off the holiday season."

To see drone video of the event and more click here.

