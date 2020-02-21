Bring The Sing On The Solstice

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) will participate in this year's "Bring the Sing On The Solstice."



MONDAY, DECEMBER 21st marks the WINTER SOLSTICE, and MPR invites all MINNESOTANS to join in through social media and song in the statewide event.



MINNESOTANS are invited to record a 10-second video of their favorite light-filled solstice activity and share it with the hashtag #mprsolstice by DECEMBER 14th. The light in your life could come from holiday decorations, gathering around the fire, the radiance of a COLEMAN lantern, or the glow of a ZOOM gathering with loved ones.



A compilation of these submissions will be shared at classicalmpr.org/sing and on MPR social media DECEMBER 21st, demonstrating all the ways MINNESOTANS experience and celebrate light.



On the solstice at 5p (CT), MINNESOTANS can tune in to Classical MPR, MPR News or The Current for a statewide singalong of “This Little Light of Mine." Following "Bring the Sing," Classical MPR and The Current will each broadcast two hours of solstice-themed programming.

