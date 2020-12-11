WWCD Alternative (CD 92.9-FM)/COLUMBUS, OH kicks off it's "28th Annual Thon" TODAY (12/11) at 7P (ET) and

concludes DECEMBER 13th at 7p, with the support of NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: ON OUR

SLEEVES AND UNDERCURRENTS.

The CD 92.9 studios will broadcast live for the full 48 hours accepting donations in exchange for song requests. An eBay auction will be running online at the same time allowing people across the country to bid on autographed items from artists such as BLINK 182, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, and FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS.

Proceeds generated during "Thon" will benefit various CENTRAL OHIO children’s charities such as NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: ON OUR SLEEVES, the HOMELESS FAMILIES FOUNDATION, and the OHIO SPECIAL OLYMPICS.

For info on how to donate or bid click here.

