WESTWOOD ONE and the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU have partnered to determine and set guidelines based on four campaign goals, ranging from a 34% reach to a 78% reach of a station’s audience, to answer the question, “How many ads should I run per week?”

The findings were released on the WESTWOOD ONE blog, along with best practices and recommendations for media planning.



*Perception: Agencies and AM/FM radio sellers align on the number of ads needed for light schedules but underestimate the numbers of ads needed for medium and heavy campaigns

Using reach and frequency data, calculating turnover, and understanding differences in AM/FM radio programming formats, the number of ads in the schedule can optimized for maximum impact



*Media Monitors: Only a small fraction of U.S. AM/FM radio schedules achieves heavy or medium reach levels while the vast majority of weekly radio station campaigns are very light



*NAB and COLEMAN INSIGHTS reveal advertisers running heavy AM/FM radio schedules are twice as likely to report excellent results.

*Best practice: Campaigns with AM/FM radio ads in all days and dayparts generate stronger results

*LeadsRx/iHEARTMEDIA: As the number of daily AM/FM radio ads increases, auto dealer website traffic lift surges

*Advertising is not “one size fits all”: Understanding the campaign goal is crucial to determining a correct AM/FM radio plan strategy and as important as the message itself

