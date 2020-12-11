Thy Word Network

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER has added MUSIC MINISTRY Contemporary Christian WBGW-A (THY WORD RADIO NETWORK)/EVANSVILLE, IN, and its network of stations to its list of affiliates. T

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER will provide newscasts for the station anchored daily by ED HISTED.



Said MUSIC MINISTRY President FLOYD TURNER, "We are glad to have VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER adding a local flavor to our daily broadcasts. As a small network, we have to stretch our budget to get the best on-air sound we can, and ED HISTED does a great job fitting in to our local talent, giving a seamless sound, expanding our presence and giving us a big sound at a small price."



THY WORD RADIO NETWORK includes WBGW-FM, WBGW-AM, WBHW, WBJW, and WBFW, all serving the southeast INDIANA area.

Added VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING, “We are excited to supply regional news content to the THY WORD RADIO NETWORK. FLOYD TURNER has built a powerful voice for his region, and we are honored to be a part of the message.”

