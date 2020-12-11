Jay Z (s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

SHAWN ‘JAY-Z’ CARTER started out as a drug dealer in his tough BROOKLYN neighborhood, and now he's legit as he announces the first products from his cannabis line, MONOGRAM, predicated on ".dignity, care and consistency."

Said CARTER, “Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked,. I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

Launching with four numbered strains designated “light,” “medium,” or “heavy,” MONOGRAM offers a clear and considered sensory description for every product within the line – from preroll to handroll to flower.

MONOGRAM’s flower is cultivated at THE PARENT COMPANY’s flagship growing facility in SAN JOSE, CA, using a batch-by-batch approach. Each plant receives personalized attention from the company’s expert growers, who grade and select every flower by hand. The MONOGRAM team has developed a program of extended humidity control, post-harvest care, trimming and flushing that guarantees the finished product has reached its full potential as a superior smoke.

MONOGRAM is the first brand born from JAY Z's partnership with CALIVA, CALIFORNIA’s leading cannabis company, with whom the entrepreneur joined forces in JULY 2019 to bring his flagship cannabis line to life. Following CALIVA’s recent agreement with THE PARENT COMPANY (TPCO), JAY Z has since accepted the role of Chief Visionary Officer for the newly formed corporation, which is anticipated to be the largest publicly traded cannabis company in CALIFORNIA. All MONOGRAM products are available for purchase via the brand’s best-in-class e-commerce platform www.monogramcompany.com, which is dedicated exclusively to its singular cannabis line, as well as at www.Caliva.com and select CALIVA in-store locations. On-demand delivery of the full product line is also currently offered across the greater LOS ANGELES, BAY AREA and SOUTH BAY markets.

