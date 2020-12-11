Carpenter, Ozier, Lau

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS has a new leadership team taking charge at the NEW YORK chapter and multiple new Board members bringing fresh perspectives to LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE.

In NEW YORK, long-time Chapter head and President ALISA COLEMAN (ABKCO MUSIC & RECORDS, INC./ The MLC) will step down after six years at the helm. MICHAEL LAU (ROUND HILL MUSIC) was selected to take over as Chapter President, and DEBBIE ROSE (KOKOPELLI MUSIC GROUP) was chosen as the Chapter’s new Vice President. In addition, ANTONELLA DiSAVERIO (BMI), MELANIE SANTA ROSA (SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP), and DANA SIEGEL (CONCORD MUSIC GROUP) will join as first-time Board members.

In L.A., FRANK HANDY (POSITION MUSIC) was elected as the Chapter’s new Treasurer, while YVONNE DRAZAN (PEERMUSIC), CASSIE LORD (SYNCSTORIES MUSIC), MARLA LUDWIG (SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT), and MARIO PRINS (SESAC) will join as first-time Board members.

In NASHVILLE, EMILY BOARDMAN (HIPGNOSIS SONGS) will join the Board as its new Treasurer, while KENDALL LETTOW (PEERMUSIC) will come onboard as Administrative Assistant. The Chapter will also welcome five new Board members: DUFF BERSCHBACK (CONCORD), ET BROWN (SESAC), ALEX HEDDLE (BIG MACHINE MUSIC), SHANNON SANDERS (independent songwriter & producer), and MIKE SISTAD (ASCAP).



Sais REEL MUZIK WERKS, AIMP National Chair and L.A. Chapter President TERI NELSON CARPENTER, “We’re pleased to welcome our new Board members and optimistic about what 2021 will bring for the independent publishing community, With the official launch of The MLC and positive news about vaccines that could stifle the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year for publishers, songwriters, and other rights-holders around the world.”

Added new AIMP NEW YORK Chapter President, ROUND HILL MUSIC's MICHAEL LAU, “In following ALISA COLEMAN, I feel I have some big shoes to fill, as she has had such a profound impact on not only the AIMP NEW YORK Chapter but also the organization as a whole - not to mention the entire independent music publishing community with her continuing role as the Chair of the MLC. I look forward to working with TERI and JOHN as part of the EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE that leads our organization, particularly on the GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT and the launch of a new website during the year.” a

Said AIMP NASHVILLE Chapter President, RESERVOIR's JOHN OZIER, “I’m excited to work with our new Treasurer, Board members, and Administrative Assistant, and looking forward to what we hope will be a more traditional 2021. We strongly hope we will be able to schedule in-person events to celebrate our SONGWRITER SERIES CLASS OF 2020, and get back to the RYMAN for our AIMP NASHVILLE AWARDS. Regardless, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the NASHVILLE independent publishing community thrives in the new year.”

The AIMP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, consisting of each Chapter’s President and Vice President, will meet in early JANUARY to elect the Association Chair; Chairs serve for a single term of two years. Elections to the AIMP Board of Directors are held at each Chapter every two years, with no board member allowed to serve more than four consecutive years in the same position, excluding Treasurers. Candidates must be a current member of their respective Chapter, which requires that they be actively engaged in music publishing or a related business.

