Liz Morentin (Alex J. Berliner/AB Images)

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has named veteran publicist LIZ MORENTIN as Head Of Marketing And Communications.

In the newly created role, she will lead brand marketing and communications, as well as internal, external and B2B communications for the digital marketing and distribution company.

MORENTIN most recently served as EVP Communications for PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY and has held similar roles at WARNER RECORDS, LIVE NATION and DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS, where she led communications on properties such as the "AMERICAN Music Awards" and "Rockin’ NEW YEAR'S EVE.".

INGROOVES CEO BOB ROBACK commented on the hire, “We have been looking for an executive with the right set of skills to help us shape and lead our marketing and communications efforts and LIZ fits the bill perfectly, Her successful track record across a broad spectrum of entertainment companies and her highly honed skills as a storyteller make her a perfect fit for this role and we’re thrilled to have her onboard.”

Added MORENTIN, “BOB ROBACK and the team at INGROOVES are at the forefront of modern independent music distribution with innovation and technology driving a network of global music experts that are setting the standard for what independent music distribution should be. I look forward to bringing their story to new audiences as they continue to innovate and expand their footprint globally."

