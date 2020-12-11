Register Now

EDISON RESEARCH will present their final webinar of the year, EDISON RESEARCH’s 10 for ‘20, on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17th at 2p (ET) to showcase the ten most notable findings from 2020.

EDISON RESEARCH’s 10 for ’20 includes the ten most important findings of the year across the company’s varied studies, and contains consumer research on the worlds of audio, attitudes about the U.S. economy, insight into the 2020 election, and of course the impact of COVID-19.

Members of the EDISON RESEARCH team will present the findings, and the webinar will be facilitated by SVP TOM WEBSTER and Dir./Research LAURA IVEY.

A copy of the presentation will be available at the conclusion of the webinar. Click here to register for the webinar.

