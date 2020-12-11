Raises Over $1M

Radio's Best Friend, ART VUOLO, checks in with ALL ACCESS to share that he, "celebrated radio host/author/writer MITCH ALBOM, who just completed a 15 hour radiothon on CUMULUS News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT, where he holds down PM drive 5-7 p MONDAY-FRIDAY.

"Proving the generosity of the DETROIT metro area, ALBOM was blown away raising (in a pandemic year) a staggering $1,519,041 for his 'Say DETROIT Campaign!' It was the 9th year for the event and this total far exceeded the 2019 amount to everyone's surprise."

« see more Net News