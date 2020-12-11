Toys for Tunes

WREW (MIX 94.9)/CINCINNATI TOYS FOR TUNES is TODAY, DECEMBER 11th, 6a-7p (CT). For a $25 donation MIX 94.9 will play almost any song, as part of its “Not Home for the Holidays Toy Drive”. Donations go to the purchase of a new toy for a child at CINCINNATI CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL. Call 513-749-5309 to make a donation.

Up the donation to $100 the requested song plays next. Donate $1,000 You and your friends/co-workers take over the entire hour of songs.

During select “Power Hours”, TAFT LAW and 84.51 will offer donation challenges with matching gifts.

