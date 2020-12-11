Behind-the-scenes look

AUDIO UP MEDIA has created a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the scripted musical podcast, "Make It Up As We Go," which released in OCTOBER. The new podcast episode is in partnership with nonprofit SHE IS THE MUSIC, and features exclusive interviews conducted by acclaimed musician, series co-writer and star SCARLETT BURKE, with cast members DENNIS QUAID and BOBBY BONES. Listeners will also get perspective on how the cast, which includes BILLY BOB THORNTON, CRAIG ROBINSON, QUAID, BONES and MIRANDA LAMBERT, came together to complete the NASHVILLE-based musical.

The feature is available in both audio and video formats TODAY (12/11), and also features a look at the process of writing and recording the original LAMBERT song, "Champion," which was featured in the series finale. Additionally, the finale event will be the exclusive release partner for the new CHRISTMAS single, "Howdy CHRISTMAS," from BURKE and HAILEY WHITTERS. Watch the "Make It Up As We Go" behind-the-scenes special here. Listen to "Howdy CHRISTMAS" here.

“I think people will look back at the medium of podcasts and see that SCARLETT was the first Country artist to ever be discovered through this new and exciting medium,” said series co-creator and AUDIO UP CEO/founder JARED GUTSTADT. “The music business is still figuring out what to do with the world of audio storytelling, and in this instance, we figured out a way to turn fiction into reality. This is the fictional and musical story of a girl moving to NASHVILLE with big dreams, and ultimately gets a song cut by the biggest Country artist in the world. This story has actually come full circle with SCARLETT getting the call from MIRANDA LAMBERT, being told that 'Champion,' a song that we wrote for the series, would be cut by MIRANDA. There's no better example of how to use the podcast medium for rich storytelling. This series has original music, music discovery and has become an artist platform in the COVID era. Years from now, people will look back and see that this time and project was a sea change for the entire digital streaming industry.”

