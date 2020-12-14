Grace Potter (Photo: Pamela Neal)

Double GRAMMY nominated artist GRACE POTTER released a special holiday video of her song "Eachother" which features footage submitted by her fans. The song speaks to the challenges of the last year due to the pandemic and features hundreds of her fans singing along. It includes people of all walks including families, pets, health care workers, front line workers and more.

Grace told CMT, "My favorite moment creating this video was the afternoon I spent watching all the videos the fans submitted. I cried a lot. I laughed a lot. That's always a good starting point for creating a music video.

GRACE POTTER is nominated for two GRAMMY's this year which takes place SUNDAY, JANUARY, 31st. One for Best Rock Album DAYLIGHT and one for Best Rock Performance, also DAYLIGHT, with an all female cast. DAYLIGHT features the deeply passionate song "Release" as well as the title track which Grace describes as "A Phoenix of a song. It literally crashes and burns up and then becomes something new over the course of the composition. It was terrifying to write and even more challenging to perform. It was the last song we wrote for the album and feels very much like a culmination of all the pain and loss of my band breaking up, my personal life falling apart, and all the joy & exhilaration that comes with finding love, having a child and taking a breath for the first time in 15 years."

All Access will kick off 2021 with a special addition of "Women To Watch," when we talk to GRACE POTTER in depth about her challenges and highlights over the past year.

