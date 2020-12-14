Charley Pride (s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Numerous Country stars, including DOLLY PARTON, GEORGE STRAIT, DARIUS RUCKER, BRAD PAISLEY, REBA McENTRE and scores more, took to social media over the weekend to mourn one of their own. COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member CHARLEY PRIDE died on SATURDAY (12/12) in DALLAS of complications from COVID-19. He was 86 years old. Among those also paying tribute were actors VIOLA DAVIS and WHOOPI GOLDBERG. For the full ALL ACCESS obituary, go here.

PRIDE was Country music’s first Black superstar, later becoming the first Black member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, where he was inducted in 2000. He had been a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY since 1993. His 29 chart-topping hits included “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’,” “Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone,” and “Mountain of Love,” and he notched an additional 23 Top 10 records between 1966 and 1987. He is a three-time GRAMMY Award winner, and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by THE RECORDING ACADEMY in 2017.

BENZTOWN has created a minute-long audio tribute to PRIDE, written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by TOM BAKER. Access it on SOUNDCLOUD here.

See the tributes to PRIDE from some of Country music's biggest stars below.

So sad to hear about the loss of my old friend Charley Pride today. He was an amazing entertainer and could sing a country song like no other. I had the privilege of getting to work with him early in my career and he couldn’t have been nicer and more welcoming to a new guy. pic.twitter.com/xiLLmqflQ9 — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 13, 2020

Heartbreaking. I truly loved my friend, Charley Pride. The world will never be the same. He was one of the very best things that ever happened to country music. I'm all tears tonight. #charleypride #KissAnAngelGoodMorning #ihatecovid19 pic.twitter.com/5iOdJNbDuv — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) December 13, 2020

Just learning of the passing of another one of our legends in Country Music. I can’t imagine what this man went through as a Black Country Music artist trying to break into this business, but what a career he had. RIP Mr. Charley Pride. pic.twitter.com/noOQJzgaMm — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) December 12, 2020

I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. (1/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly (2/2) — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 12, 2020

My heart is so heavy. Charley Pride was an icon a legend and any other word u wanna use for his greatness. He destroyed Barriers and did things that no one had ever done. But today I’m thinking of my friend. Heaven just got one of the finest people I know. I miss and love u CP! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 13, 2020

I’m very VERY sorry to hear the terrible news about Charley Pride.. Kiss An Angel Good Morning is one of my first memories of country music. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley. pic.twitter.com/2IYFfx4kLo — Reba (@reba) December 12, 2020

Charley Pride was a hero, and a trailblazer in country music. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Charley loved him. He was truly one of the kindest people I've ever met. I am saddened beyond belief. My heart is with Rozene and the family tonight. — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 12, 2020

I had the pleasure of meeting Charley Pride when I was playing the @opry. I was in awe of his presence and his talent. So saddened by the news of his passing. He was a true legend and trailblazer. His impact on our genre and generations of artists will never be forgotten. Rip — Luke Combs ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ (@lukecombs) December 12, 2020

RIP #CharleyPride. Thanks for breaking down barriers and your amazing talent. Your story is one for the books. Godspeed!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/RsZSizO0tS — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 13, 2020

My friend Charlie Pride passed away today. He was a man i very much admired because he took the road less traveled by becoming not just a country singer but a driving force in county music. More than 50 of his songs have been in the top 10 AND nearly his music has hit#1 30 times — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 12, 2020

I will simply say he was a wonderful man, & a great artist. My condolences to his family and the fact this this is also another COVID related death breaks my heart because it didn’t have to be this way..

Rest In Peace Charle Pride RIP — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 12, 2020

We’re saddened to hear about the loss of the legendary Charley Pride. He was a true gentleman with a kind heart. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. His music has made a huge impact on the three of us and on the world. #CharleyPride pic.twitter.com/Q2g7bu72Zn — The Chicks (@thechicks) December 13, 2020

Your voice. Your humility. The fact that the first time I ever visited the Opry, you were backstage holding court and I was trying not to eavesdrop. ð pic.twitter.com/1CdgIYRTZz — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 13, 2020

Charley was a part of my career from the earliest days when I was hanging out with Byron Gallimore at Pride Music Group. Charley was just the nicest man, generous of heart and spirit. So kind. Musically he will always be a legend and one of the country greats. pic.twitter.com/a4sJIbCpmp — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 12, 2020

