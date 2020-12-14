Frank Amadeo

FRANK AMADEO, President of ESTEFAN ENTERPRISES, passed away SATURDAY morning (12/12) after suffering a sudden heart attack in his BRICKELL, FL home. He was 57. See the complete ALL ACCCESS story, which ran over the weekend, here.

AMADEO had been a major part of GLORIA and EMILIO ESTEFAN’s entertainment and hospitality empire since joining ESTEFAN ENTERPRISES in 1992 as Media Relations Director. Before that, he was PD for SOUTH FLORIDA radio station Top 40 WHYI (Y-100)/MIAMI.

AMADEO was instrumental in the successful careers of GLORIA ESTEFAN, JON SECADA, SHAKIRA and, most recently, the ESTEFANS' daughter EMILY. He spent three decades with ESTEFAN ENTERPRISES and was considered family.

