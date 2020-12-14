Ryan left, and Newman (photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA Country WRBT (BOB 94.9 FM)/HARRISBURG morning co-host NANCY RYAN is the latest casualty of the company’s reduction in force. Her co-host of nearly 20 years, station PD/MD NEWMAN, emotionally announced the news on the air on FRIDAY (12/11) morning, saying their show was “coming to an end” without directly addressing his own status with the station. The station’s updated website now lists him as the solo morning host.

Listen to his announcement here.

