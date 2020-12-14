Michaels (Facebook)

JOSH MICHAELS has departed the morning host position at FEDERATED MEDIA Country WQHK (K105)/FORT WAYNE, IN, where he has worked since 2018 (NET NEWS 6/14/18). Prior to FORT WAYNE, MICHAELS did mornings at BREWER BROADCASTING Country WQLK/RICHMOND, IN.

He posted the news of his departure to FACEBOOK on FRIDAY (12/11), writing, “To borrow from WILLIE NELSON and DON MEREDITH, ‘Turn out the lights. The party's over.’ TODAY was my last with K105. Thank you for letting me be part of your morning routines, for welcoming me to FORT WAYNE and for all the laughs with your calls and messages … I’m not sure what’s next. But here’s hoping it will have as many great memories as I’ve made here the last few years.”

Contact him here, or at (260) 222-8604.

« see more Net News