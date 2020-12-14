Pride

After several artists publicly questioned whether Country legend CHARLEY PRIDE might have contracted COVID-19 during last month’s COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) AWARDS, the CMA and PRIDE’s representatives issued a joint statement refuting the speculation. PRIDE, who performed and was given the WILLIE NELSON Lifetime Achievement Award at the NOVEMBER 11th show at NASHVILLE’s MUSIC CITY CENTER, succumbed to the virus over the weekend (NET NEWS 12/12).

The controversy began when MAREN MORRIS wrote in a since deleted tweet, "I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, CHARLEY ... F--- this f---ing year."

Replying to MORRIS, who was both a performer and triple winner at the CMA AWARDS, BRANDI CARLILE reportedly tweeted back, "Honestly you’re right to acknowledge what everyone is wondering and, as usual, you have a lot to lose for asking the question. Thank you for being human. Whether that was the place he got it or not, they endangered him and it easily could have been. It’s quietly bothered me for weeks."

MICKEY GUYTON also tweeted, "We need answers as to how CHARLEY PRIDE got COVID.”

In response, the CMA posted the following statement to its web site on SATURDAY: “Everyone affiliated with the CMA AWARDS followed strict testing protocols outlined by the city health department and unions. CHARLEY was tested prior to traveling to NASHVILLE. He was tested upon landing in NASHVILLE, and again on show day, with all tests coming back negative. After returning to TEXAS following the CMA AWARDS, CHARLEY again tested negative multiple times. All of us in the Country music community are heartbroken by CHARLEY’s passing. Out of respect for his family during their grieving period, we will not be commenting on this further.”

That statement was issued on behalf of both the CMA and PRIDE’s representatives, but the latter group further clarified the timeline, posting on FACEBOOK that PRIDE “was admitted to the hospital in late NOVEMBER with COVID-19-type symptoms, and despite the incredible efforts, skill and care of his medical team over the past several weeks, he was unable to overcome the virus. CHARLEY felt blessed to have such wonderful fans all over the world, and he would want his fans to take this virus very seriously.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked asks for donations to The PRIDE Scholarship at JESUIT COLLEGE PREPARATORY SCHOOL of DALLAS, ST. PHILIPS SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY CENTER of DALLAS, an unspecified food bank, or a charity of your choice.

