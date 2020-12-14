The happy couple

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to MARKER BROADCASTING Country KPLM (BIG 106) and AC KJJZ (KOOL 95.9)/PALM SPRINGS, CA PD KORY JAMES on his engagement over the weekend to girlfriend JENNIFER BROWN at EPCOT in ORLANDO, FL. JAMES also handles a noon-1p (PT) air shift on KPLM.

The proposal happened with a video assist from MCA NASHVILLE artist JORDAN DAVIS, who serenaded the couple with his song, “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” Congratulate JAMES here.

