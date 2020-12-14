Craig Carton (Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

CRAIG CARTON, who recently returned to his afternoon drive spot on ENTERCOM Sports WFAN/NEW YORK, is already in a radio feud.

The “CARTON & ROBERTS” co-host, who spent three years away, including a year in prison for a fraud conviction, is in a war of words with the hosts of “OMF” on fellow ENTERCOM Sports WEEI/BOSTON. The spat stemmed from an interview CARTON said he gave for their “GIVING TUESDAY” show, in which one of the hosts, former PATRIOTS tight end CHRISTIAN FAURIA, asked him if he was allowed to have conjugal visits in prison.

CARTON, whose past radio feuds included MIKE FRANCESA, claimed “OMF” sat on the interview for two days and aired it at 4p (ET) THURSDAY (12/10) in an attempt to boost ratings.

“Hey @craigcartonlive We held onto the interview because we didn’t think airing a convicted felon on GIVING TUESDAY was a good idea,” "OMF" co-host LOU MERLONI tweeted. “It was GIVING TUESDAY, not ‘steal $5 million’ TUESDAY. Your sensitive ass couldn’t handle a joke question. And now you want to go off on the radio?

“Here’s the thing, CRAIG: None of us woke up to an FBI agent arresting us for a Ponzi scheme. None of us stole $5 million from some of the people that trusted us. None of us have spent time in federal prison and none of us are a convicted felon. So you can take the ratings and shove them up your ass. I’d say we’re winning when you really look at the big picture.”

