Sold

ST. PAUL BIBLE COLLEGE is selling noncommercial News-Talk-Jazz KJZA/DRAKE, AZ; KJZK/KINGMAN, AZ; KJZP/PRESCOTT, AZ; and K217EP/FLAGSTAFF, AZ (K-JAZZ RADIO NETWORK) to EN FAMILIA, INC. for $325,000.

In other filings with the FCC, TBLC DURHAM STATIONS, LLC is selling Regional Mexican WTIK-A (LA MEGA 1310) and Spanish WRJD-A/DURHAM, NC to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. for $200,000.

ST. PAUL'S SCHOOL is donating Silent WSPS/CONCORD, NH to NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO for EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating W227CI/CATLETTSBURG, Ky to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

Applying for STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (K220EI/OGDEN, UT, reduced power due to transmitter problems) and NEW BEGINNINGS MOVEMENT, INC. (WJCF-A/MUNCIE, IN, temporary facilities after losing site).

Filing for Silent STAs were BUDDY TUCKER ASSOCIATION, INC. (WMOB-A/MOBILE, AL and WTOF-A/BAY MINETTE, AL, financial problems due to pandemic) and V. E. LEACH MINISTRIES (KEOE;LP/LUFKIN, TX, financial problems, lack of staff, equipment failure).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were RED PEACH LLC (KNBB/DUBACH, LA, tower destroyed by storm); KEVIN M. FITZGERALD (W293BW/ALLENTOWN, PA, changing primary station); AZTEC CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. (WNWR-A/PHILADELPHIA, still constructing new facilities); and BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM (WIPZ-LP/KENOSHA, WI, financial issues in pandemic).

RANDY HUDZINSKI's FLAMBEAU BROADCASTING CO., INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WLDY-A and Classic Hits WJBL/LADYSMITH, WI to MICHAEL OBERG and GEORGE MANUS' ZOE COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $100,000.

And DANIEL BREWER's EASY MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WBSR-A-W266AL (RHE FAN 101)/PENSACOLA, FL to SCOTT SCHROEDER's MIRACLE RADIO, INC. for $75,000.

