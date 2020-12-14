Kelly

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WRKO-A/BOSTON is adding KEY NETWORKS" JESSE KELLY for evenings starting JANUARY 4th.

The show will first air in the 10p-1a (ET) weeknight slot currently occupied by the syndicated JOHN BATCHELOR show, then will move to the 7-10p slot currently occupied by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "JOE PAGS" PAGLIARULO on FEBRUARY 15th.

KELLY said, “Everyone in radio knows about the greatness of WRKO and wants to be there. I’m honored to be there. And I’m sure they’re honored to have me since I’m such a huge important celebrity with a superior brain and community college credits.”



KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN added, “We are delighted to be a part of the great WRKO and bringing JESSE KELLY to the BOSTON audience. Stations need to make room for the next generation of talk radio. Fresh voice, fresh opinions -- it’s time for JESSE KELLY.”

