Lewis

ROTOR VIDEOS, a music video creation app company has promoted music and media consultant STEVE LEWIS to Senior Advisor to the board. Following the recent hiring of ALEX BRANDSON and PJ DULAY.

LEWIS brings more than 40 years of experience running music companies to Rotor. He will guide the execution of strategies as part of being more deeply involved in company activities, having previously been a non-executive director since January 2018. Based in LONDON, he will work alongside CEO DIARMUID MOLONEY and COO SIMON HAMILTONS.

ROTOR VIDEOS, CEO/founder DIARMUID MOLONEY, said, “It’s great to have STEVE as part of the Rotor business, further strengthening our music industry expertise with his abundance of experience. This will help ensure we are serving our users and partners in the best and most innovative ways as ROTOR grows and continues to power more creatives in showcasing their work to the world, despite the restrictions of 2020.”

LEWIS commented, “Video has become increasingly important to the music industry, and ROTOR is a harmonious mix of music and technology. It’s a pleasure to work with DIARMUID and the team, assisting rights owners and independent artists to bring to market more music, in more formats, to generate more revenue.”

