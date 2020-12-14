Booker (Photo: Facebook)

Starting JANUARY 4th, CHRIS BOOKER, radio/TV/podcast personality takes the wheel as the afternoon drive host for IHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES. Most recently BOOKER was the afternoon drive host at ENTERCOM Alternative WNYL (Alt 92.3)/NEW YORK.

“Our paths have crossed for many years — mostly at The 1975 shows — and we finally found the perfect opportunity to work together,” said IHEARTMEDIA, VP/Rock & Alternative and KYSR (ALT 98.7) PD, LISA WORDEN. “CHRIS is a pro with a knack for entertaining and a huge passion for Alternative Rock music. He’s a perfect fit for ALT 98.7, and I could not be more excited for him to join the team!”

BOOKER's radio career includes stops at former ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP)/LOS ANGELES, WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK), the original WNEW & Z100/NEW YORK and WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA.

« back to Net News