The five performers for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2021's "New Faces Of Country Music Show" were revealed TODAY (12/14). Set to take the stage during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience” are 19th & GRAND's TENILLE ARTS, MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING, BIG LOUD's HARDY, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's ASHLEY MCBRYDE and RECORDS/ARISTA NASHVILLE's MATT STELL.

CRS 2021 will take place online FEBRUARY 16-19. The “New Faces” show will happen on the conference’s final night. Click here to register for $199 per person. All registrations include access to the “New Faces” show. Standalone tickets to “New Faces” are also being made available for $49 per ticket. Purchase those by contacting registration@crb.org.

The final five performers were selected by voting from the nine potential performers announced in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/16). The voter criteria was expanded this year to encompass all full-time employees primarily involved in the programming, promotion and distribution of Country music, including personnel from broadcast radio, satellite radio, television outlets and digital service providers, while excluding those with vested interests in individual artists or musical works, such as labels, managers, agents and publishers.

