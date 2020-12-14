Saving Christmas

With more than 200 families on a wait list for toys at local charity NATHANIEL'S HOPE, COX MEDIA GROUP Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO afternoon host SLATER launched the SLATER SAVES CHRISTMAS Drive-Thru Toy Drive. NATHANIEL'S HOPE serves children with special needs and their families year-round. Toy and cash donations are being accepted online, or at a big box truck parked in front of the radio station studios.

Starting FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th at 7a (ET) through SATURDAY, DECEMBER, 19th at 8p (ET), unwrapped toys can be dropped off at K92.3 Studios 4192 S. John Young Parkway, ORLANDO, FL 32804.

