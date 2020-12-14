Altone, left (photo: Matthew Berinato) and Cost (photo: Cameron Powell)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has promoted PAIGE ALTONE and LIZ COST to VP/Marketing, effective immediately. Both report to JEN WAY, who was recently promoted to SVP/Marketing for the label group (NET NEWS 12/9).

ALTONE joined SMN as Mgr./Marketing in 2016, and was promoted to Senior Dir. of Marketing in 2019. She previously worked at WKHX/ATLANTA, SOUTHERN GROUND ARTISTS and AEG PRESENTS. COST joined the SMN team in 2017 as Mgr./Marketing after previous stints at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM, BIGGER PICTURE, DIGSIN/DIGMARK and SESAC. AT SMN, she was upped to Associate Dir./Marketing in 2018 and Senior Dir./Marketing in 2019.

“LIZ and PAIGE are two of the smartest marketing executives I’ve ever had the privilege of working alongside,” said WAY. “Their extraordinary leadership and creativity is vital to the ongoing success of SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and our artists, and I’m so excited to watch them continue to thrive in their roles with these well-earned VP stripes.”



SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN added, “I’ve looked forward to this day for a long time as it was my dream to be able to promote to the new positions from within SMN. The growth and leadership development of LIZ and PAIGE, particularly in these unprecedented times, has been extraordinary and gratifying for me to see. Our future is in good hands.”

Congratulate ALTONE here and COST here.

« see more Net News