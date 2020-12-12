Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Former employees of "The HOWARD STERN Show" are accusing host STERN of "icy behavior," according to FOX NEWS and the NEW YORK POST. In one situation, after the show's engineer SCOTT SALEM created a GOFUNDME page for his wife, who was dying of cancer, he was allegedly demoted then fired.

“This has bothered me. It’s ­really sad. His wife ends up dying. HOWARD doesn’t even go downstairs and offer SCOTT his condolences,” on-air personality “STUTTERING JOHN” MELENDEZ, who worked with STERN from 1988 to 2004, told NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX. “Everyone falls from grace with HOWARD.”

« back to Net News