Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Former employees of "The HOWARD STERN Show" alleged HOWARD STERN of "icy behavior," reported TODAY (12/14) by FOX NEWS and NEW YORK POST. In one situation, after the show's engineer SCOTT SALEM created a GOFUNDME page for his wife, who was dying of cancer, he was demoted then fired.

“This has bothered me. It’s ­really sad. His wife ends up dying. HOWARD doesn’t even go downstairs and offer SCOTT his condolences,” an on-air personality “STUTTERING JOHN” MELENDEZ, who worked with STERN from 1988 to 2004, told NEW YORK POST PAGE SIX. “Everyone falls from grace with HOWARD.”

