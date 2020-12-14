Tamo Sein

iHEARTMEDIA has named TAMO SEIN as the Evening Host on WWDC Alternative (DC101)/WASHINGTON DC, effective immediately. SEIN will broadcast WEEKDAYS from 7p to MIDNIGHT.

SEIN has more than 15 years of industry experience. She previously hosted weekends and served as a fill-in personality on DC101 since JULY 2020. SEIN has served as a midday host on iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (Alt 98.7)/LOS ANGELES and prior to that, she was assistant program director, music director and midday host at iHEARTMEDIA's WEND (106.5 The End)/Charlotte.

DC101 Program Director, DUSTIN MATTHEWS said, “TAMO is one of the most creative on-air talents. We are excited for her to engage with the WASHINGTON, D.C. community with her unique sense of humor. She will be a true asset to the DC101 team on and off the air.”

SEIN added, “Joining the iconic on-air staff at DC101, led by ‘ELLIOT IN THE MORNING,’ has been a dream of mine for a long time. I’m so excited to host an evening show that combines a passion for alternative music with a focus on the D.C. lifestyle to our loyal listeners in WASHINGTON, D.C.”

