New Job Opportunity

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES has a job opening. POWER 106 is looking for a Senior Content Producer and Writer for their NICK CANNON MORNINGS show.

KPWR Dir./Programming & Brand Content EMMANUEL "E-MAN" COQUIA commented, "Amidst these crazy times, POWER 106 and MERUELO MEDIA have a great opportunity for a talented individual to be a part of our incredible morning show team! We are looking for a Senior Content Producer and Writer that will help take our morning show to the next level! Happy Holidays and continue to stay safe!"

You can apply for this opportunity here.



« see more Net News