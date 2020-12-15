Record Setting Response

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA closed the book on their 9TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE. PD and MORNING FREAK SHOW host ORLANDO DAVIS lived 30 feet over TAMPA in the TOY DRIVE TOWER for over a week to help gather donations for TAMPA's CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK. This year, WLLD's efforts filled 3 PODS with toys, collected 568 bikes and raised over $110,000 dollars in cash and gift card donations.

DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "Our highest year, 2019, we raised $43k, so this response is a true testament of 'TAMPA looking out for TAMPA'. We were prepared to be let down and our community pressed forward for the kids of THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK."

