We're just 11 day's away from CHRISTMAS, and it just doesn't feel the same. As the lonliness of this year's holiday season kicks in for those who are unable to travel and be with family, Americans are looking for badly needed relief from the doom and gloom of 2020. It's radio to the rescue this year with many stations creating fundraisers, feel good events and CHRISTMAS playlists to help cheer people up. If your looking for a little bit of that holiday cheer to get you through it all there are many All CHRISTMAS stations to choose from.