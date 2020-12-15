All Christmas Radio To The Rescue
We're just 11 day's away from CHRISTMAS, and it just doesn't feel the same. As the lonliness of this year's holiday season kicks in for those who are unable to travel and be with family, Americans are looking for badly needed relief from the doom and gloom of 2020. It's radio to the rescue this year with many stations creating fundraisers, feel good events and CHRISTMAS playlists to help cheer people up. If your looking for a little bit of that holiday cheer to get you through it all there are many All CHRISTMAS stations to choose from.
If your stations are flipping that all SANTA switch, send us the details, here
.
Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:
- KKGO/LOS ANGELES Flips From 'Go Country' To 'Go Christmas' (NET NEWS 12/2)
- KOSI (KOSI 101.1)/DENVER To Light The Yule Log For The 19th Year
- KPRZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE Is Ready To Put The Star On Top Of The Tree (NET NEWS 11/23)
- KQXT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO Now Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (NET NEWS 11/9)
- KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE Kicks Into Its 20th Year Of The Sounds Of The Season (NET NEWS 11/4)
- KWML (Kool Oldies)/Las Cruces, NM Goes All-Christmas For The Holidays (Net News 11/25)
- WALK/LONG ISLAND, NY, Flips To Holiday Music On Friday (NET NEWS 11/11)
- TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Hits WDEA-A/ELLSWORTH, ME has flipped to all CHRISTMAS as of TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th.
- WFUZ (ALT 92.1)/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON Switches From Alternative To CHRISTMAS 92.1 (NET NEWS 11/5)
- WJBR (Mix 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE Flips On The Christmas Lights (NET NEWS 11/3)
- WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS Now Ringing Jingle Bells (NET NEWS 11/12)
- WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK Flips On The Christmas Lights (NET NEWS 11/12)
- WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA BAY Flips The Switch to Holiday Music (NET NEWS 11/9)
- WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER Punches The All Christmas Format Button (NET NEW 11/2)
- WSAE (HOME.FM)/SPRING ARBOR-JACKSON, MI
- WTNQ (Q104.9)/KNOXVILLE, TN flipped from Classic Country as SANTA 104.9 (NET NEWS 11/23)
- WTVR (Mix 98.1)/RICHMOND, VA Plugs In Christmas Music (NET NEWS 11/13)
- WWLY (WILD WILLIE 100.1)/PANAMA CITY, FL Flips To Country Christmas (NET NEWS 11/5)
