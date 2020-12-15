Erick Siqueira

FOCUS360 announced MONDAY (12/14) the appointment of ERICK SIQUEIRA as the new Business Development & Planning Specialist for the company, effective immediately. He will work out of the SOUTH FLORIDA office.

In his new role SIQUEIRA will work with the Focus team to deliver new revenue and inventory opportunities for clients. He will also continue relationships with agencies and buyers with whom he’s worked for all FOCUS360 network products and the FOCUS360 Podcast Network.

PHIL BROWN, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FOCUS360 said, “ERICK is well known in the network radio industry as one of the leaders in sales and inventory planning. When I met him, I instantly knew he was the perfect fit for FOCUS360 as we enter an exciting new phase in our company. I’m thrilled to have ERICK join the Focus team and look forward to the future with him by our side.”

SIQUEIRA added. “I am very excited to join the FOCUS360 family. Their work ethic and, more importantly, their reputation in the radio industry embodies what I’m looking for in the next steps of my career. As we approach the new year, I look forward to working side by side with the entire team to propel FOCUS360 to new heights!”

« see more Net News