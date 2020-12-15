Sugabear

In JULY 2019, former ENTRAVISION Top 40/Rhythmic morning host JASON "SUGABEAR" HARRIS left the station when it flipped to Spanish Contemporary. HARRIS, who has remained in the SACRAMENTO market with event DJ/music service company, JB ENTERTAINMENT, also continues his annual sock drive to provide new socks for local homeless persons. It's a project that HARRIS has been doing for five years. In that time, he's collected over 100,000 donated pairs of socks for those in need.

You can reach out to "SUGABEAR" HARRIS at sbentertainment72@gmail.com.

