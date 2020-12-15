Little Big Town

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE is offering a trio of free holiday specials for Country radio, two for CHRISTMAS and one for NEW YEAR’S EVE/DAY. The programs are spot-free (they include 10-14 minutes of local avails) and non-exclusive.

The first, “A Country CHRISTMAS,” is a 24-hour-long, multi-artist special featuring a handful of hosts, including LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, JON PARDI, GARY ALLAN, LAUREN ALAINA, MADDIE & TAE and CHRISSY METZ. It features UMG Country artists sharing their CHRISTMAS thoughts, memories, music and more. Featured artists include all of the hosts, plus DARIUS RUCKER, LITTLE BIG TOWN, GEORGE STRAIT, ALAN JACKSON, REBA McENTIRE, KACEY MUSGRAVES, JOSH TURNER and more. It will be delivered to interested stations by WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th.

Also available is a one-hour UNDERWOOD special highlighting her new CHRISTMAS album, “My Gift.” The show will be delivered by DECEMBER 16th, and the clearance window for airing it is FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th.

Finally, there’s “LITTLE BIG TOWN’s Wine, Beer, Whiskey And More NEW YEAR’S Special,” a two-hour, multi artist show available to air between THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st and FRIDAY, JANUARY 1st. Hosted by the GRAMMY-winning LITTLE BIG TOWN, the show features a mix of currents and recurrents from multiple Country stars, as well as vignettes about what some of them are looking forward to in 2021. Featured artists include ERIC CHURCH, SAM HUNT, URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON, BROTHERS OSBORNE, RUCKER, BRYAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, PARDI, JORDAN DAVIS, TRAVIS DENNING and more. It will be delivered by or before MONDAY, DECEMBER 21st.

For more information, and to schedule the programs for your market(s), contact UMG NASHVILLE’s DONNA HUGHES here, or by phone at (615) 337-8018.

