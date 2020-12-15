Pride

Family and close friends of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member CHARLEY PRIDE will hold a private wake and funeral in DALLAS this week, with plans for a public celebration of life ceremony to be announced at a later date. PRIDE died on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12th of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 86 (NET NEWS 12/12).

CMT will air a special tribute, “CMT Remembers CHARLEY PRIDE,” on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 8p (ET), with encore showings on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17th AT 9a (ET) and SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19th at noon (ET). The half-hour special will feature three decades of interviews and commentary from PRIDE, along with archival footage of his greatest hits and most memorable performances. It will also include appearances and footage from some of PRIDE’s friends and admirers, including DARIUS RUCKER, LORETTA LYNN, MERLE HAGGARD, TIM McGRAW, SHANIA TWAIN and more, alongside his wife, ROZENE, son DION, sister MAXINE and brother JOE.

