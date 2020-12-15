Charlie James

ENTERCOM News/Talk WYRD (106.3 WORD)/GREENVILLE, SC, is debuting "The CHARLIE JAMES Show," weekdays from 3p to 7p (ET), effective DECEMBER 23rd. James will succeed longtime station veteran BOB McLAIN, who recently announced his retirement (NET NEWS,12/9)



ENTERCOM GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG SVP/Market Manager STEVE SINICROPI commented, "CHARLIE is a well-respected and seasoned talk show host and his track record of success in SOUTH CAROLINA with his award-winning program makes him a perfect fit for 106.3 WORD. His experience informing and entertaining listeners through his style, knowledge, and influential opinions on topics that matter most will be a welcomed addition to our station’s programming and will build on the afternoon audience that has been well-served by BOB McLAIN."



Added JAMES, “To be asked to follow a legend like BOB McLAIN is quite humbling. I am so honored and excited at this opportunity to join such a dynamic station like WORD and look forward to talking with the great people of the upstate. Let's talk!”



JAMES is a 30-year radio veteran with numerous broadcasting awards to his credit including three SOUTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS (SCBA) STAR AWARDS for Radio Show Of The Year (2019, 2016, 2007), Best News Talk Show Of The Year (2018), and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Award for Radio Personality Of The Year, as well as two MARCONI AWARD nominations. He most recently served as morning show host for CHARLESTON’s News/Talk WTMA. JAMES can also be heard as the host of "The CHARLIE JAMES Show" podcast, as well as a voice-over artist on many commercials, corporate presentations, and audio books.

