Make-A-Wish Nebraska

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1)/OMAHA’s 18th annual DIAPER DRIVE had some big challenges this year. From collecting thousands of diapers on-site safely to coordinating volunteers at a time people are nervous to be out, to the disruption COVID-19 had on offices all over the city, making it a challenge to predict how turnout would be this year.

SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA OM and KQCH PD MATT DERRICK said, “I’m happy to announce, we again collected over one million diapers (and still counting) for the LYDIA HOUSE at the OPEN DOOR MISSION. That’s more than $600k worth of diapers.

"Everyone, from first time drivers dropping off their first pack of diapers, to businesses and listeners that have been coming year after year (some dropping off over 60k diapers), our team braved the snow, sleet and rain and connected with thousands of listeners (safely). We even had a few 'firsts' this year, including collecting over $20k in donations through our new CHANNEL 94.1 app."

DERRICK added, "These events are a true testament to the passion and community spirit our team has and the love and support our listeners pour out during the holiday season. Our brands were represented well, while doing some amazing good four our community in a very tough year. It’s exactly what SUMMITMEDIA is all about!”

In addition, SUMMITMEDIA-OMAHA Classic Rock KKCD (CLASSIC ROCK 105.9) had another record year, raising money for MAKE-A-WISH NEBRASKA. This year’s radiothon raised over $120k to help grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. This is CLASSIC ROCK 105.9’s 15th year to partner with MAKE-A-WISH NEBRASKA and a record amount was raised from listeners. PD JIM SPECTOR and crew did a 12-hour broadcast with previous and current MAKE-A-WISH families to hit this year’s record.

« see more Net News