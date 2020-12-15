WDRV (97.1 The Drive)

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 FM THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO’s "SHERMAN & TINGLE," with the help of their listeners, surpassed their donation goal of $20,000 during the fifth annual “OPERATION SANTA PAWS" on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12th.

"The SHERMAN & TINGLE Show" collected over $22,000 in monetary donations, which included a full week of online donations and culminated in an all-day live on-air event.



WDRV joined forces with the ASPCA – the first animal welfare organization in NORTH AMERICA serving as the voice for homeless and vulnerable animals across the country—and MIKE'S HARD LEMONADE to collect monetary donations for pets that need homes or families during the holidays.



Said "The SHERMAN & TINGLE Show," “In light of the many struggles and hardships this year has dealt the planet, we were cautiously optimistic about our ability to motivate charitable donations. However, CHICAGO’s Holiday Spirit is clearly alive and well, despite the challenges and adversity faced by so many. Reaching and exceeding our goal is even more gratifying during such a difficult time. We are grateful to the CHICAGO community for the outpouring of generosity and support. These donations mean many disadvantaged pets will certainly have a happier Holiday Season -- and a much more comfortable 2021.”

Added the ASPCA's Director Cause Partnerships & Events REBECCA FROMMER, “We’re extremely grateful for the support of MIKE'S HARD LEMONADE, THE DRIVE’s SHERMAN & TINGLE and their generous, pet-loving listeners for raising over $22,000 for the ASPCA. The funds raised from OPERATION; SANTA PAWS will help the ASPCA continue to save and protect vulnerable animals across the country. What a great way to start the holiday season!”

