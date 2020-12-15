Great Addition

Multiple media sources have reported that 300 ENTERTAINMENT Co-Founder/CEO/Chairman KEVIN LILES has been added to the GIBSON BRANDS Board of Directors.

GIBSON (manufacturer of guitars) has been re-building the brands, the business, and the Board over the past several years.

LILES 30-year music industry experience includes KWL ENTERPRISES, where he built a company centered around management for artists, athletes, and music. He also formerly served as WARNER MUSIC GROUP EVP and DEF JAM RECORDING Pres. He began his career as an intern in the early 90s at DEF JAM.

