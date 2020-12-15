Boyse

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted SHARON BOYSE to SVP/International Operations and Society Relations. Based in LONDON, SHARON will oversee affiliate administration operation teams and report to SONY/ATV President, International, GUY HENDERSON.

HENDERSON said, “SHARON has been at the forefront of our administration effort for many years and is one of the prime reasons that SONY/ATV leads the way in this crucial area of our business. I am very pleased to announce Sharon’s well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to her ongoing contributions to our businesses across the world.”

BOYSE said, “I am very excited to be working in this new role at SONY/ATV, and I look forward to working with our frontline international business leaders to deliver the highest level of operational services and benefit our songwriters globally.”

With over thirty years of experience in the music industry, BOYSE is well known for her expertise in all areas of international music publishing administration. She is also known for her close work with many Copyright Societies and was recently elected Board Director for the IRISH MUSIC RIGHTS ORGANISATION (IMRO).

« see more Net News