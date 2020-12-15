AI Content Growth

In a year of unprecedented change in the ways broadcasters do business and audiences consume content, solutions like FUTURI's, TOPICPULSE, POST, and TOPLINE are being used. Content creators and broadcasters are more reliant than ever on technology across all aspects of their business.

TOPICPULSE, FUTURI’s AI-powered story discovery, show prep, and social content system, has seen 61% growth in user sessions. POST, a podcasting system, has now published podcasts with over ONE BILLION plays. TOPLINE, sales intelligence system that pairs AI with human analysis, has helped deliver $130 million in advertising/sponsorship revenue.

“This year, there have been seismic shifts in the way broadcasters and publishers create, produce, distribute, and monetize content, and there is no sign that we’re going back to the old way of doing things,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “The massive growth in usage of FUTURI’s AI-driven solutions shows that we’re uniquely capable of helping media companies and content creators grow audience and revenue now and in the ‘next normal.’”

For more information: futurimedia.com/growth2020

