WIP Trusts The Process

ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA does not have the game broadcast rights to PHILADELPHIA 76ERS basketball, but the station is once again launching an aggressive campaign of coverage of the SIXERS as the NBA season gets underway, including the return of a weekly broadcast-only version of WIP Brand Manager SPIKE ESKIN's "RIGHTS TO RICKY SANCHEZ" podcast and pre-game and post-game shows.

The station has promoted its "Voice of the Fan" unofficial SIXERS programming since 2017; this year's "TRUST THE PREGAME" and postgame "TRUST THE PROCESS" shows, named in honor of the team's rallying cry, will launch DECEMBER 22nd and will be hosted by evening host JOE GIGLIO. "RIGHTS TO RICKY SANCHEZ RADIO" will return on JANUARY 6th, hosted by GIGLIO and ESKIN (who co-hosts the podcast version with MICHAEL LEVIN) and featuring RTRS website writers ADAM "@SIXERSADAM" AARONSON and MIKE O'CONNOR, who will also be part of WIP's roster of exclusive SIXERS commentators, including the station's JON JOHNSON and BILLY KING (a former SIXERS GM), THE ATHLETIC's DEREK BODNER, THE RINGER's KEVIN O'CONNOR, and PHILLY VOICE's KYLE NEUBECK.



“The SIXERS made smart moves this past offseason in overhauling their front office, coaching staff, and roster,” said ESKIN. “With the team’s new leaders and direction, we’re excited that we’ve got the best collection of talent in PHILADELPHIA to talk about the team, and the best opportunity for SIXERS fans to discuss the 76ERS.”



The SIXERS' game broadcasts air on WIP rival BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC).

« see more Net News