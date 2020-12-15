Sold

MISSOURI RIVER CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. d/b/a GOOD NEWS VOICE is selling K285FC/JEFFERSON CITY, MO to LAKE AREA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION for $55,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Contemporary Christian KCKP (THE PULSE CHANNEL)/LAURIE, MO.

In other filings with the FCC, STAs were applied for by BOTT BROADCASTING COMPANY/TENNESSEE (WCRV-A/COLLIERVILLE, TN, nighttime power and pattern during daytime due to transmitter problems); VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2 LLC (WJEH-A/GALLIPOLIS, OH, temporary site); ETERNAL LIFE RADIO (KELR-LP/STOCKTON, CA, reduced power due to equipment failure); and GALAXY CAT (KGXY-LP/MUIR BEACH, CA, temporary site).

FOUR CORNERS BROADCASTING LLC has filed for a Silent STA for K237FK/DURANGO, CO due to a 400% rent increase and power disruption.

BLUGOLD RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of noncommercial Triple A WDRK (CONVERGE RADIO 99.9)/CORNELL-EAU CLAIRE, WI to THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. for $280,300.

And VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC has closed on the sale of K298CK/PHOENIX to AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. for $60,000. The primary station is KNUV-A/TOLLESON, AZ.

